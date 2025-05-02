THE Greens have retained the Sedbury division on Gloucestershire County Council.
Chris McFarling, who won the seat from the Tories in 2021, topped the poll with 1,502 votes.
He took 46 per cent of the 3,296 ballots cast to beat Reform UK’s Gill Higgs by nearly 600 votes.
Mrs Higgs polled 923 votes or 28 per cent of the total.
Graham Drew was third for the Conservatives.
His 492 votes were 15 per cent of the total.
Thomas Alan polled 222 for the Liberal Democrats, seven per cent of the total while Labour’s Richard Hewlett received 157 or five per cent.
The turnout among the electorate of 8,209 was 40 per cent.
Cllr McFarling said: “It’s been a political tsunami but this councillor has survived.”