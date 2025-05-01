GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council has confirmed that a letter being shared on social media purporting to be from the Home Office is a fake.
The letter, which was being shared on numerous social media community groups, appeared to be from the Home Office sent to both Gloucestershire County Council and Gloucester City Council.
It suggested the Home Office made a requisition of ‘The Walls Club’ in Gloucester to repurpose as a private sports and leisure facility for the exclusive use of asylum seekers and migrants residing in the nearby Ibis Hotel.
Gloucestershire County Council said: “We have been made aware of a letter that claims to be from the Home Office to Gloucester City and Gloucestershire County Councils. The letter is fake. Neither council has received the letter, and the MP for Gloucester has had it confirmed by the Home Office that they have issued no such letter.”
The letter described how the alleged facility would be used for integration support, wellbeing and social cohesion, as part of a commitment to ensure migrants have access to culturally appropriate recreational places.
However, despite the council’s confirmation that this letter was not legitimate, it is still being shared on social media community groups.