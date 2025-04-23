LYDNEY Town Council has issued a second plea in two weeks for residents to avoid using open flames, as it reported another fire at Bathurst Park.
On April 9, the council warned residents about the dangers of open flames when it came to the use of disposable barbecues in the improving weather.
However, a second warning was issued yesterday (April 22) as a second fire was discovered.
A spokesperson said via the council’s social media: “We regret to inform residents that another fire has occurred in Bathurst Park, once again linked to the use of open flames. This is a serious and growing concern.
“Bathurst Park is a valued community space and part of a conservation area. The risk of fire, especially during dry conditions, is extremely high. Even a small BBQ or discarded match can cause significant, fast-spreading damage to grassland and nearby woodland.
“BBQs, fire pits, and any open flames are strictly prohibited in the park. We urge everyone to take this seriously and help us protect the park, its wildlife, and the wider environment.
“If you witness any fire or smoke, please call 999 immediately. Let’s all do our part to keep Bathurst Park safe and beautiful for everyone.”
You can find more fire safety tips via the Gloucestershire County Council website.