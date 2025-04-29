GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service reminded residents to be fire safe as temperatures increase in the county.
The advice comes following the recent concerns from Lydney Town Council about the fires in Bathurst Park.
Residents are advised to avoid using open fires in the countryside, only use barbecues in suitable areas, ensure cigarette ends are completely distinguished, and avoid leaving glass outdoors.
Taking to its X page, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Although we are well trained and resourced to deal with wildfires, we need your help to reduce the likelihood of them happening.
“Follow our advice to keep you, your families, the countryside, and our animal friends safe.”