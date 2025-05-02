Andrew Marx has voluntarily attended St. Mary’s Church, Caldicot, for 3 years, to assist with the churchyard maintenance. He is now joined by Ed & Ben, who all ensure the churchyard is kept tidy and accessible for all visitors.
They are looking for any volunteers who would be willing to assist. They meet at 11am on a Wednesday and Saturday, providing the weather is dry. Tasks can include mowing, strimming, tidying, weeding, sweeping, emptying bins; they are grateful for any time anyone can provide and any tasks they are able to do.
Ben Barrett, of Joanne Hume & Son Independent Funerals Directors says, “it is important to ensure that relatives can visit their loved one’s grave, it is a privilege to ensure that this can happen”.
They would like to thank John Ball, and Joanne Hume & Son, for their generous donations, and to Carol Squibbs for her regular donations, to allow them to purchase and maintain essential equipment.