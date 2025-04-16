Colleagues from Platform Housing Group, a Herefordshire social landlord are getting ready for a year of fundraising in support of children’s charity NSPCC.
From April 2025 to March 31 2026, the NSPCC will be the organisations official corporate charity, with colleagues rallying together to raise funds through a variety of creative and challenging activities.
Clare Durnin, Executive Director of Corporate Resources at Platform Housing Group and member of the fundraising committee, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: “As a social housing provider, supporting our communities is at the heart of everything we do.”
“Each year colleagues nominate a corporate charity that aligns with their values and the communities they serve.”
“They’re thrilled to be partnering with the NSPCC this year and are looking forward to seeing the ways their teams will fundraise for this vital cause.”
Anita Hill, Corporate Partnerships Manager at NSPCC, added: “We are delighted to become the charity of the year partner of Midlands based Platform Housing Group this year.”
“Their 2025 fundraising plans are already well underway, and I am personally excited to work with the team at Platform to see what creative ways they will raise vital funds for the NSPCC, working together we will keep the children safe.”
Platform colleagues have a proud history of taking fundraising to the next level skydiving, cycling hundreds of miles, running marathons, hosting craft sales and stepping up to challenges of all kinds in their own time.
The first event is lined up which is a 200-mile cycle ride across the Midlands.
The NSPCC have been fighting for every childhood and to prevent child abuse since 1884. Their mission is to protect children, prevent abuse, and support those who need it most.
Platform's volunteer fundraising committee will be at the forefront of organising and supporting fundraising efforts throughout the year.