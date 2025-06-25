On the Saturday the events begin at 9am for a pride parkrun over the Severn Bridge and is followed by a brunch at Nellie’s Café.
On Sunday the events begin at 10am for a pride service at St Mary’s Church, 11:30am for a parade at Pye Corner with VB Samba but with meeting at 11.15am.
From 12pm-5pm there will be a picnic celebration at Chepstow Bandstand.
In the evening from 5pm until late there will be the afterparty at The three tuns which will have live soul and funk from Bunker.
All the events are free and there is no dress code but bringing flags, signs and banners are encouraged.
