Gwent Police is investigating a report of the sexual assault of a woman, in the Garden City area of Chepstow, late on Saturday night (June 21)
Officers would like to speak to these two women, who were also in the Green Street area when the alleged assault occurred around 11pm, and may have information that could help.
Officers are appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Garden City Way and Portwall Road areas between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Saturday
A 32-year-old man, from the local area, has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and remains in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Robin Fuller said:
“Specially-trained officers are currently supporting the victim. We understand that reports of this nature will cause concern for our communities.
“A man has been arrested and remains in police custody. We do not consider there to be any on-going risk to the public".
“If you are one of the two women pictured, if you were in the area at the time, or have footage that could assist our investigation, please contact us via our website, call us on 101, or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2500196910.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, with information on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.
