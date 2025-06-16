The orchestra is presenting its usual exciting programme with spectacular music from the last two centuries. You will be able to hear a stunning brass overture in Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Ralph Vaughan Williams’s deeply emotional Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus, featuring our string players and then the orchestra will be joined by local singing superstar, soprano Emilie Parry- Williams for the heart rending Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss. The second half features Grace Williams’s rarely played Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes, followed by a set of very well known tunes from the world of opera, including Bizet’s Carmen, again with Emilie Parry- Williams.