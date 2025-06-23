Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M5, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge, lane closure for scheme removal.
• M4, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge, lane closure for scheme removal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.