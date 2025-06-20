THE community spirit was high in Chepstow on Friday, June 20 as volunteers of Chepstow’s Community Fridge welcomed over thirty people.
It was an example of the important work that the group does every week, which many in the community have praised.
The organisation is made of a team of 48 volunteers, whose mission is to reduce food waste in our local communities, whilst also helping those who need them the most. Their ongoing efforts have seen 82 tonnes of food saved from going into landfill as of the end of May this year.
Pat Gibbons, Volunteer, said: “When someone comes into the Community Fridge, we point them to where the sanitizer is, we tell them we have a donation box, where people can put in what they can afford with no pressure.
“They can go to the fruit and vegetables, over to the freezer or to the other items. The food is free, all we ask is for something like a 50p or one pound donation, because without them, we can’t keep going.”
The volunteers work either in the shop, located at the top of Moor Street, or by collecting food items which would otherwise go to waste from local supermarkets at the end of the day.
Friday saw thirty-three community members use its service, and some expressed their gratitude for the team while they were waiting outside. One person said: “It’s so important the work they do, and reducing waste from going into landfill is crucial.”
The group is backed by Monmouthshire County Council and Chepstow Town Council and has received donations from local businesses like Trims, Merricks, Luke’s Barber’s and Mike’s News, along with supermarkets.
You can visit the shop Mondays 5.30pm to 6.15pm or Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 12pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.