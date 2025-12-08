Some of the final entries this week have provided a few surprises - with a fun nodding head Pagoda figure turning out to be far far larger than anticipated when first seen from a photograph sent in by email. The figure is a very fine 19th century example made by the German porcelain company Meissen and is marked to the base with the factory’s distinctive crossed swords mark. This rare model is over one foot in height and has moving hands as well as a nodding head. One of the hands is damaged, but repaired, and crucially all the parts are present. Without a doubt the successful purchaser will have this earlier repair redone and with modern restoration methods it will be almost impossible to see when finished. Meissen is arguably the finest porcelain manufacturer in the world, and they are credited with inventing European porcelain manufacture in 1710. Their exceptional quality pieces are always very sought after, and it hoped this eye-catching figure will easily outdo its £1,000 to £1,500 estimate.