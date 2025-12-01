One of the more unusual collectables consigned this last week is not necessarily one for the more sensitive animal lovers amongst us. It is a small taxidermy dog who was apparently owned by a little girl at the turn of the last century. She was so distraught when the dog died that her brothers decided to have the dog stuffed and he is beautifully seated on a red cushion in a glazed display case. Unfortunately (and not surprisingly) she hated the sight of it and family legend is that it has spent its entire life in various attics as it has passed down the generations as a slightly unusual family heirloom. However, the current owner felt sorry for him and has decided to let him out into the light and Smiths are hoping that somebody will fall in love with this quirky item and give him a more comfortable home.