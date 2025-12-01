Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are already closing in on the deadline for their next Antiques Sale to be held on January 2-3. With New Year’s Day falling on a Thursday this year, Smiths have taken the unusual step of holding the sale on the Friday and Saturday instead of Thursday and Friday. Viewing will be held as usual on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the sale and the saleroom will be closed on New Year’s Day itself.
The catalogue for this sale will go online on the 18th of December, and this extended exposure all over the holiday period is one of the reasons the sale is always so successful. In addition, Smiths will be holding their festive Pre-Christmas viewing on the afternoon of December 18 from 2pm to 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies. Open to both old and new customers it offers a chance to meet and have a chat with all the staff, as well as have a leisurely browse of the upcoming sale.
To make the most of this surprisingly buoyant time of year the staff are keen to offer an exceptional range of high quality antiques and collectables. Therefore, imagine their delight when a number of very fine jewellery items were consigned for sale last week. These included a beautiful Edwardian star form diamond pendant complete with its original box. Estimated at £1,500 to £2,000 it should appeal to both dealers and private buyers who love the charm of antique rather than modern jewellery.
From the same source comes a very desirable Victorian pearl and old cut diamond pendant which, once again has been safely kept in its original fitted case, so that it is in excellent condition despite its age. Estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 it should also create plenty of interest, particularly from specialist dealers and collectors. For those who love the simple lines of more modern pieces there is beautiful aquamarine and diamond set rectangular cluster ring estimated at £1,200 to £1,800 as well as a contemporary eternity ring set with baguette cut diamonds which is expected to make £700/£900.
Since jewellery and watches are performing so strongly in the current market Smiths are now holding a special ‘Drop in’ Valuation Day for jewellery and watches on Thursday, December 4 from 10am to 5pm. So, if you have any antique or modern jewellery languishing in a drawer that you wish to have valued (without obligation) then this could be the perfect opportunity to find out how much it might be worth. You can just pop in at any time, and you could well be pleasantly surprised!
As well as have an excellent reputation for selling jewellery Smiths are also renowned for the range of interesting and quirky collectables which seem to arrive at the saleroom every week. Customers often comment on the amazing variety of fascinating collectables which the saleroom enthusiastically offers each month. There is of course a very strong online demand for such items from across the country (and even the world) and Smiths make the most of this by providing customers with excellent photographs and an affordable postage service.
The January sale includes an interesting selection of military medals including a Queen Victoria Boer War Medal with seven bars and a St John’s Ambulance set of five medals complete with additional paperwork. A variety of antique toys in the sale includes a fun pair of Schuco acrobatic mice who can still perform their ‘moves’ despite being over one hundred years old.
Of particular note is a very large antique bear, thought to be a rare Steiff cinnamon mohair model, but lacking his button to the ear. The valuers have searched his furry ears for a tell-tale hole where the Steiff button would have been, but to no avail. However, they are still convinced that he is ‘right’ and have estimated him at £600/£1,000 with strong hopes that he will climb higher.
One of the more unusual collectables consigned this last week is not necessarily one for the more sensitive animal lovers amongst us. It is a small taxidermy dog who was apparently owned by a little girl at the turn of the last century. She was so distraught when the dog died that her brothers decided to have the dog stuffed and he is beautifully seated on a red cushion in a glazed display case. Unfortunately (and not surprisingly) she hated the sight of it and family legend is that it has spent its entire life in various attics as it has passed down the generations as a slightly unusual family heirloom. However, the current owner felt sorry for him and has decided to let him out into the light and Smiths are hoping that somebody will fall in love with this quirky item and give him a more comfortable home.
The sale also includes good selections of ceramics and glass, silver and paintings. Several Worcester pieces include a sought after fruit cup and saucer and plate painted by L K Till as well as a Grainger’s large Worcester vase moulded flowers in high relief.
Smiths are inviting final entries for this sale by appointment before December 8. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
