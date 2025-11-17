Smiths Auctions in Newent had a fantastic end to a very successful year with their November Antiques Auction producing some spectacular results across all areas of the sale.
With Christmas just around the corner and the gold price rising sharply on the day before the sale it was inevitable that the jewellery section would be the highlight of the sale. Top price of the day was £3,600 paid for a gold and coral rope twist necklace which sold just above it’s top estimate at £3,600.
This was followed by many other four figure results including £2,000 paid for a diamond set tennis bracelet, and £1,800 paid for a beautiful Italian Ugo Piccini gem set bird brooch. Many of the mid ranged jewellery items sold far above their pre-sale estimates including an unusual 18ct gold bracelet suspended with heart cut citrines which made £1,400 compared with a £700/£900 estimate.
A tiny carved rock crystal and black agate charm in the form of a bulldog with a gold collar was thought to be by Cartier. Discovered in a box of costume jewellery by one of Smiths valuers it was sadly very damaged with one paw missing and a nasty fracture around the back. However it still attracted huge interest and sold for £600 against an £80/£120 estimate.
Other strongly contested items included a Victorian heart form padlock pendant set cabochon garnet which made £490 and a very pretty Edwardian pearl and peridot brooch which sold for £500. A good range of gold fob chains and necklaces were selling in the high hundreds or low thousands whilst a fabulous three strand pearl necklace with a large diamond and amethyst set clasp made £780. The watch section was also well covered with a vintage Rolex gents watch making £3,000 and a cool Omega Speedmaster making £1,200.
The second day of the sale took place on Friday 14th amidst the torrential rain and winds of Storm Claudia. The auction staff were expecting the saleroom to be really quiet with buyers staying at home and bidding online. However it seemed the severe weather meant people were bored stuck at home, and it was actually far busier than usual. There was a great atmosphere as people came and went during the course of the day and staff made drinks for some of the customers to save them from having to go out into the town and get drenched.
Storm Claudia was definitely not a distraction for the online buyers either and there were several outstanding results and surprises on the second day of the sale. A large collection of girl guide badges collected into six folders made a breathtaking £3,100 against expectations of around £100/£200. The same local buyer also paid £260 for a collection of Girl Guide postcards – both lots of which came from a local house clearance.
Another surprise came later in the day when a gentleman in the saleroom bid against significant online interest to reach £1,100 for three early RAC car badges, He explained that one of the badges was particularly rare and they very seldom came up for sale.
From the same vendor came a Lucas King of the Road Penny Farthing bicycle lamp which made £650 and an early 19th century stoneware bottle impressed ‘W. Hooper,Ross 1814’, which made £1,050. Both had been estimated at £200/£400 whilst a 19th century carved Māori spear with similar expectations made £660.
Other interesting results included a charming pair of singing birds automaton in working order which made £410 and a book The New History of Gloucestershire published in 1779 which was bought by a local buyer for £620. In the ceramics section a large Qing dynasty Chinese famille verte vase made £1,500 whilst a Swansea jug inscribed to a ‘Loving Husband and Father’ had a mistake in the date which meant he was born after he died. This amusing error (which probably caused someone to lose their job at the time) proved to be very attractive to collectors and sold for £330 against a £60/£100 estimate.
Smiths are now inviting entries for their very popular New Year sale which takes place on Friday the 2nd and Saturday the 3rd of January. With the catalogue going online before Christmas this is usually one of the most well attended and successful sales of the year. One reason for this is that many more private buyers find the time over the holiday period to look at the catalogue and even attend the sale itself. In addition many dealers are keen to restock after the Christmas rush – but there are very few auctions around so early in the year. The sale includes a huge range of good quality antiques including silver, jewellery, gold, ceramics, furniture, paintings and collectables. There is an additional special section for Advertising Collectables such as old enamel signs, posters, promotional items, shop displays and packaging. The January sale also includes a specialist section for old postcards, whilst coin entries are invited now in preparation for the February sale. Please telephone 01531 821776 to chat with a valuer or for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.