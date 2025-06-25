This summer holidays, young performers aged 10–14 are invited to dive into the whimsical world of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach in a week-long theatre project hosted by Found in the Forest Youth Theatre.
Taking place from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1 at Noxon Farm near Bream, the project invites participants to rehearse, create, and perform a fully staged production—culminating in a live performance on Friday, August 1 at 5pm.
Founded at The Wesley in Cinderford, “Found in the Forest” Youth Theatre has quickly become a vibrant part of the local arts scene. With support from Arts Council England, the group has delivered a wide range of youth-led performances, from original devised shows to imaginative takes on classic tales—all designed to encourage creativity, confidence, and collaboration.
Recent projects for the company include a successful Easter project to stage a production of Beasts and Beauties by Carol Ann Duffy
"Found in the Forest is committed to providing a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, teamwork, and personal growth, making it the perfect place for young talents to shine and grow as performers and individuals," said Abi Leabright, the youth theatre director.
"Do come and try out our summer project- it is a whirlwind of a week and you will learn so many new skills along with making new local friendships.
There are still a few places available, and early booking is encouraged. Cost: £25/day (siblings £20) Booking: Email Abi at [email protected]
For future productions, upcoming events, and more information about Found in the Forest Youth Theatre, be sure to follow the group on Facebook and stay updated on the latest news and announcements.
Weekly classes run every Thursday evening at The Wesley, Cinderford. www.airing.co.uk/projects-youth-theatre
