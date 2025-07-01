CHEPSTOW and District Rotary Club has announced the official handover of the club's presidency, recognised at a ceremony on Friday, June 27, at Tintern’s Abbey Mill.
The ceremony saw the handing over of the heavy chain to Guy Toby Wilson from his father, Commander Christopher Wilson.
Newly appointed president, Guy, is already a holder of a Paul Harris Fellowship, an honour recognising his outstanding commitment to assisting the local Ukraine community, exemplifying the Rotary spirit of service above self.
Christopher Wilson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rotarian Guy Wilson as our new president. During his time in Rotary, Guy has shown exceptional dedication and leadership and I am confident that he will continue to drive our mission forward with passion and integrity. Guy is significantly younger than the average club age and so brings fresh ideas and considerable drive."
Guy Wilson said: "It is an unexpected honour to step into the role of president of this long-standing club.”
Christopher Wilson was later presented with a prestigious award by incoming Rotary District 1100 Governor, Anne Bartholomew, for his efforts over many years.
He was also honoured by the twinned club of Westerwald, Germany, with the award of the Sapphire Paul Harris Fellow.
Christopher said: “Receiving this award is a tremendous honour. I am deeply grateful for the love and friendship that we have developed with this wonderful German club and also for the support of my fellow Rotarians. I look forward to continuing to serve our community through Rotary."
The club leads numerous fundraising initiatives through the year which enables it to help local and international causes.
Among the causes supported in the past, the club has donated to repairs of St Mary’s Church clock, donated to help Chepstow Rugby Club rebuild their men’s toilet, and donated to Chepstow Food Bank and Chepstow Mencap.
