The Chepstow & District Rotary Club continues to support many of the Ukrainian families living in in the area, particularly those who are focussed on their hub at St Briavels where they gather for meals and a chat.
The club has provided finance, food and outings for the families and, in addition, to the funds from the exit collection following the Rotary Tintern Torchlight Carol Service, they have now donated an additional £5,000 since.
At the same time Rotary has been collecting additional funds to purchase electricity generators for those remaining in Ukraine itself where power blackouts have become an all-too familiar and distressing experience. Hospitals, schools, businesses and government buildings have been left without power for protracted times causing great distress.
Paul Charter of Newent Rotary has been using these additional donated funds to purchase generators here in the UK that have then been delivered directly to Ukraine. The latest generator purchased by Chepstow Rotary is shown together with a Mercedes 4 x 4 vehicle that was also donated to enable mobile medical units to travel to areas where they are needed.
The Ukrainians have sent messages of gratitude and their appreciation for our Clubs generosity but obviously, being military, they must hide their identity.
Earlier this year Chepstow & District Rotary Club purchased 16 solar mobile banks, which were been delivered to Ukraine by a local Chepstow couple.
Solar mobile banks allow mobiles to be charged in areas without an adequate electrical supply, since Russia’s bombing of Ukraine much of the infrastructure has been destroyed., electrical supply is sporadic or non-existent.
The 60 year old Rotary Club leads numerous fundraising initiatives through the year from the Tintern Torchlight Carol Service, Wye Classic Car Run to music events including one featuring Italian tenor Yuri Sabatini, which enables it to help local and international causes.
Among the good causes supported in the past year the club have been a donation to support repairs of St Mary’s Church clock, a donation to help Chepstow Rugby Club rebuild their men’s toilet, Donations to Chepstow Foodbank and Chepstow Mencap and help for Tintern Playground appeal for new equipment.
This valuable work continues.