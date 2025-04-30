ASDA has recalled its hot and spicy chicken breast slices because of an incorrect use-by date.
Asda took the decision to precautionarily recall the 160g packet, which has a listed use-by date of May 30.
Asda supermarkets advised that if you have bought the product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund and you do not need a receipt.
Asda said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like further information, contact ASDA’s customer relations line on: 0800 952 0101.”
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Asda retail stores that are selling the spicy chicken product, which explains to customers why the product is being recalled.