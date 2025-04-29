A BURGER van in Chepstow will celebrate a social media milestone of 100,000 followers by giving away free food at an exciting event on Sunday, May 4.
Between 10am and 11pm, Only Foodz, based in Bulwark Industrial Estate will feed the community as a thank you for its support. The day will also see some music, singers, a DJ, mascots, snakes, action-packed activities, and a host of special guests.
The day, which will cost the business around £10,000, will highlight the impressive resurgence the business showed following a devastating fire in January which destroyed the previous van.
Kyle Gettings, co-owner of the business said: “It’s a free day as we said if we ever hit 100,000 followers we’ll give everyone free food and drinks for the day.
“We hit 100,000 in three or four weeks. We’re at now nearly 200,000 over both social media platforms. It’s a way to give back to the community and say thank you for all the support and to everyone that’s followed us.
“It’s going to be a really, really big day for sure.”
The business’ use of social media has been highly effective. It has not only garnered a following of hundreds of thousands, but enormous numbers of users watch its videos on both TikTok and Facebook, in both live and pre-recorded formats.
Intrigued and hungry followers from all around the country have come to Chepstow to try what food the business has to offer; from Birmingham and even as far as the North East of England.
Earlier this year, crowds watched on as the business re-opened in its Chepstow home, supported by social media star and online sensation Ben Newman, also known as “Spud Man”, a jacket potato seller from Tamworth, who has an online following of millions.