Forget Me Not Productions, an Abergavenny-based amateur dramatic company with a passion for performance and a heart for charity are stepping into the spotlight with their first full-scale musical production – Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim – all in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.
The local group founded by local performer Cait Davies was set up in honour of her father, Abergavenny theatre stalwart Richard Stephens. The company was born from a desire to celebrate the joy of theatre and community while raising awareness and vital funds for those affected by dementia.
Since its inception, the group has performed two sell out concerts and has already raised over £7,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and is ambitiously aiming to reach £10,000 by the end of 2025.
“This musical marks a huge step forward for us – it’s our biggest production yet, and we’re so excited to share it with our community,” said Cait .
“But beyond the magic of the stage, our mission is deeply personal. Every performance is a tribute to my Dad and to the thousands of families affected by Alzheimer’s.
”What makes this production even more special is the incredible collaboration behind it. The society proudly brings together talent and support from across the region, with representation from local amateur theatre groups spanning as far as Newport and beyond.
“It’s a true celebration of community spirit, creativity, and shared purpose. The group also has had generous sponsorship from local businesses including Taylor and Co, and Lee Jowitt.”
Into the Woods weaves together beloved fairy tale characters in a poignant and witty tale about wishes, consequences, and the unexpected twists of life. The show is a bold choice for any company – and an inspiring one for a group with such a powerful cause behind them.
Performances will take place at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre on May 1- 3, with all proceeds supporting the Alzheimer’s Society.