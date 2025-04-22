A man has been arrested after a dog bit another man in Newent, Forest of Dean in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 22 April).
There has been a large and prolonged police presence in the area after officers were called to a premises at around 3.20am with a report of a dog attack.
A large dog had bitten a man in the street, which caused puncture wounds to his arms. He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and remains there for treatment.
Police attended and a man who is believed to be the dog's owner refused to leave the premises, and there was also another person inside the address along with the dog.
Officers, including armed police and a negotiator, remained at the scene for several hours.
At around 8.45am the man left the address and he safely put the dog into a cage. It has been taken to police kennels to prevent further risk and for an assessment to determine breed type.
A man from the Forest of Dean was subsequently arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and he is in police custody for questioning.
The other person who was in the address was not involved in the incident and nobody else was harmed.
Officers have thanked the local community for their patience during the police activity in the area this morning.