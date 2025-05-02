THE Conservatives have won the Newent and Taynton by-election for the Forest Council, a gain from the Liberal Democrats
The election was triggered by the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Julie Hudson.
Conservative Jonathan Beeston won the seat with 704 votes, some 39 per cent of the votes.
Tony Clifford-Winters, who was defending the seat for the Lib Dems received 561 votes, 31 per cent of the total.
Tim Rickard polled 430 for the Greens, which was 24 per cent of the vote.
Labour’s Graham Mountcastle received 124 votes which was seven per cent.
The turnout among the 5,665 voters was 33 per cent.