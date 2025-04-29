THE Forest of Dean District Council has reaffirmed its commitment to the No Mow May campaign, and encouraged residents to follow suit.
The campaign is designed to help plants and flowers bloom, and to provide pollinators such as bees the essential food they need.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “Forest of Dean District Council will be participating in No Mow May again this year within council grounds.
“As meadows and pastures continue to disappear, we encourage residents, where possible, to hold off on mowing their lawns throughout May. This will allow early wildflowers and other wild plants to bloom, creating essential habitats and food for pollinators and wildlife.”
The campaign originated in 2019 by conservation charity Plantlife.