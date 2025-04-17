COLLECTIONS for waste and recycling will not be affected by the Easter holidays, the Forest of Dean District Council has said.
Taking to social media, a council spokesperson said: “With Easter just around the corner, we're reminding residents that waste and recycling collections are taking place as normal on Good Friday, April 18 and Easter Monday, April 21.
“Please have your containers out ready for 7am if you have a collection on either of those days. Details of waste and recycling collection days for the year ahead can be found on the calendar sent to households in March.”
More details can be found via the council website or social media pages.