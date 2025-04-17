A TEAM of a fundraising campaign have given thanks to the donors and the community, after collective efforts saw a staggering £1,322 raised for Chepstow Community Hospital.
Karen Gandy and Linda Keeley, spearheaded the campaign which saw local businesses, community members and volunteers come together to raise funds to improve a patient’s stay at the hospital.
One of the fundraising efforts was the sale of Easter raffle tickets, with prizes donated from local businesses and members of the community. Winners were drawn at the quiz on April 15 at Burnt Barn, Bulwark, which saw an impressive number of supporters. The whopping £1,322 was raised through raffle tickets and the sale of quiz table entries.
Karen Gandy, who organised the fundraising efforts and works at Chepstow Community Hospital said: “I am fundraising to buy televisions for the patients. As you can imagine, days can be long and boring with nothing to pass the time, and detrimental to a patient’s mental health.”
Donors included Chepstow Racecourse, St. Pierre Golf Course, Cardiff Castle, Exitus Escape Rooms, Team Sport Karting, Adventure Cinemas, Cardiff International Swimming Pool, Panevino Italian Restaurant, and Il Fiore Italian Restaurant.
Other donors included Marmalade House Cafe and Tea Room, Hannah’s Music Shop, Toytastic, Chepstow Garden Centre, Albion House Hair Salon, Dr Swede Hairdressing, Cure and Co, Elegance Nails and Beauty, and Emma Louise Law Makeup Lesson. The £250 prize money for the quiz was donated by Magor’s Lougher Home Care.
Sadie Lougher, Director of Lougher Home Care, said: “We are delighted to support Chepstow Community Hospital’s fundraising efforts with a £250 donation towards their quiz night, helping to raise money for televisions for patients. We understand the importance of comfort and emotional well-being during hospital stays, and we hope this contribution helps make the event a great success.”