GWENT Police arrested two women in their fifties and an 18-year-old man for drug offences, following reports of a disturbance on Lord Eldon Drive, Chepstow, Wednesday April 23, around 2.10pm.
A police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old woman from Chepstow, and 54-year-old woman, from Tintern, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A heroin, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
“An 18-year-old man from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, and possession of a controlled drug of class A, heroin.”
All three currently remain in police custody.