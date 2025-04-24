FORESTRY England has appealed for information after staff discovered hand dryers had been stolen from the toilet area.
The organisation said it has reported the incident to police and asked for anyone who was in the area around April 23 to let them know if they have any further information.
Appealing via social media, Forestry England said: “Our team has made everything safe, no wires to worry about, and the toilets are still open, but for now there is no hand drying available. We’re looking at options to replace them, but the hand dryers aren't cheap so it will take a little while.”
(Forestry England)