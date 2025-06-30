FORMER footballer Darren Jones and his wife Lucia are planning to restore the historic White Lion pub in the centre of Chepstow to its former glory.
The couple already own the Castle Inn pub in Caldicot, and Darren has previously been in charge of the Golden Lion in Magor.
They have renamed the pub to ’The Lion Lounge’, and have split the venue into three separate areas of business; a traditional bar, an entertainment and functions room called ‘The Live Lounge’, and a restaurant called ‘All About Burgers’.
Along with business partners Jevgenyij Inozemcev and Viktoria Gaspar and working with local promoters Honest Dog, the couple hope to make the historic Bank Street pub, which dates back to at least 1644, into the main night spot in Chepstow.
Darren Jones said: “The pub has been closed for a few years and had a bad reputation but before then it was rammed every weekend. That’s what we want to get back to and we think we can offer something for everyone here.
“As well as our weekday opening hours, there will be something on in terms of events and entertainment across every weekend. We know the market is out there to bring this place back to its glory days.”
Paul Divers of Honest Dog Promotions said: “Chepstow is really picking up as an entertainment scene thanks to what people like Darren and Lucia are doing and I’m really keen to help them out. I love this town and I really want to give something back to the area.”
Newport County fans may notice links with the Amber Army within the venue. Darren had a 17-year professional football career and played for Newport County, as well as Bristol City, Forest Green Rovers and Shrewsbury Town.
In addition, the venue’s Bar Manager, Daniel Elliott, was a former Academy and First Team Coach of Newport County.
The Live Lounge is available to hire for functions, corporate events, and training sessions. As well as the burger bar, bespoke food packages can be provided. Head chef Richard Jenkins is responsible for the tasty offerings from All About Burgers.
The Live Lounge had its opening event on Saturday, June 28, with DJ Jonre. Following the event, DJ Jonre said: “Huge thanks to everyone who came out to support the opening night of The Lion Lounge last night.
“Excellent effort put in by all the staff and it was actually really fun to spin an open to close set. Those last few hours felt so fun seeing people vibing on the dance floor again after so long of being closed.”
The Lion Lounge, which also boasts two pool tables and TNT Sports, is open 12pm to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm to 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. When events are on, the pub can stay open until 2am. All About Burgers is open Wednesday to Sunday during pub opening hours.
For more information, you can find The Lion Lounge on social media, or you can email the venue on [email protected]
