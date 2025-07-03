Trains are expected to be delayed between Lydney and Chepstow for the rest of the day (Thurdsday, July 3) as urgent repairs to the track are carried out.
The work means that trains are having to travel at reduced speeds, leading to delays of up to 20 minutes or cancellations.
Transport for Wales services are starting and terminating at Gloucester rather than Cheltenham.
CrossCountry services to and from Nottingham are also being affected.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.