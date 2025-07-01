A FOREST of Dean wildlife enthusiast gave a talk about some of the interesting and amazing animals that live in the region, at Chepstow’s Art Space on Friday, June 27.
Despite being a very muggy evening, around 25 people attended the venue, which is situated in the Old Library, with the talk starting at 8pm.
The talk was delivered by Forest of Dean resident Gareth Jones of the Gloucestershire Raptor Monitoring Group (GRMG), which is a team of volunteers who look to contribute to scientific knowledge of raptor populations in the county, through education and conservation. Gareth’s role in GRMG is to focus on persecution and wildlife crime issues, liaising with relevant authorities.
Gareth Jones said: “I think wildlife is massively important to the Forest of Dean. You only have to look at some of the controversial subjects to know that everyone’s got an opinion on it, and it’s part of our culture and heritage.
“This wildlife has been here for a very long time and it’s part of the whole of the Forest of Dean. It’s what makes the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean. Remove the wildlife and all you’ve got is woods and a bit of a river going through it.”
Gareth discussed animals such as tawny owls, otters, goshawks, bats, and his personal favourite; peregrine falcons. As Gareth’s day job is IT and Security, he was able to use his own captured footage taken from highly specialized camera equipment and photographs. He showed the crowd the behaviours of the animals and some of their unique characteristics.
The informative talk concluded with open questions and answers, which many jumped at the chance to get involved with.
One of the guests asked: “Do you see any impact to birds from the pollution of the River Wye?”
Gareth responded: “Until recently, there was a scheme by Lancaster University where you could send off birds and they would test using computers and things, but during covid that all stopped. What the tests tell you is that pollutants like rodenticide were in every single bird that they post-mortem now.”
The questions were followed by applause and thanks from the crowd; a testament to the care locals have for wildlife, much as Gareth does.
Gareth said: “I think it gives you a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of life. I have a hectic life with my work, there’s a lot of pressure and stress. So, to get out there and hear a tawny owl, a nightjar call or see a goshawk, peregrine or wild boar - it just allows you to escape.”
Gareth and the guests were kept hydrated throughout the evening, thanks to Julio Franco, co-operator of the Chepstow Art Space since 2023, and climber for GRMG. Julio welcomed everyone and served drinks from the bar.
Julio said talks like Gareth’s are welcomed, as are other community events. You can find details of what’s going on at Chepstow Art Space via social media, or you can call 07821602632.
