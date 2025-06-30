A WOMAN died near Ross Rowing Club over the weekend after an incident in the River Wye.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 5pm on Saturday (June 28) to find the woman in a critical condition after being rescued from the river.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called by the fire service at 5.08pm on Saturday to reports of a person in the river near Rope Walk, Ross on Wye.
“An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MARS BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended along with a South Western Ambulance Service ambulance.
"Crews arrived to find a woman who had been rescued from the water and was in a critical condition.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased a short time later.”
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said officers had received a call reporting a concern for the welfare of a woman in the water near the town's rowing club shortly after 5pm.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and there is no third-party involvement," they added.
