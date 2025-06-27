A MAN in his 50s had to be cut out of his car after it collided with a tree in Ross-on-Wye this morning (Friday, June 27).
Emergency services were summoned shortly after 6am to the A40 near the Overross roundabout
A Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two crews – one each from Ross-on-Wye and Whitchurch Fire Stations – were called at 6.21am on June 27 to an RTC involving a small vehicle on the A40 near Overross Industrial Estate.
“The incident involved one vehicle. One male casualty in his 50s was extricated from the vehicle and handed over to the care of the ambulance service who attended along with police.
“The incident was marked as pending closure at 7.21pm.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the incident.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment," said a spokesperson.
