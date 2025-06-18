ROSS-ON-WYE could be renamed as Mott-on-Wye for a weekend as plans get underway to honour the band that performed in the town in the 1970s.
Ophelia Rajpaul, Ross Town Council’s tourism and events officer explained to councillors that the Mott the Hoople festival is to be held at the Corn Exchange in October and that the organisers are keen to erect a memorial bench.
She added: “We already have an ongoing blue plaque scheme, which includes honouring Mott the Hoople, but this wasn’t going to be debated until the autumn.
“We could, at this stage consider, honouring just one of the nominees, ie Mott the Hoople and not all of the others at this stage.
“Based on my initial research the cost of blue plaques are between £1,500 and £2,500. However, this is dependent on any sites chosen, needing planning permission or not.”
Cllr John Winder said that it would be good for the town to support the MottFest event in anyway the council can.
Cllr Ed O’Driscoll said this is a good community initiative and added: “I like the suggestion in which the town should be renamed Mott-on-Wye over the weekend of October 3,4 and 5. I think this would gain national publicity.”
Cllr O’Driscoll added: “I have looked at the costing of blue plaques myself. We don’t have to go through English Heritage or anything formal, as many schemes don’t allow for groups.
“It will be our own version of the blue plaque, much as the town did in 1985. We do not have to be restricted to the cast iron version, there are ceramic and aluminium versions available, which could be much cheaper than the traditional versions.
“If the council has the capacity to bring this suggestion forward, I would welcome it.”
The clerk suggested that the proposal could be put on the agenda for the July meeting of community, markets and tourism subcommittee.
Councillors heard that the MottFest organisers were hoping to install the blue plaque at the Corn Exchange, but the clerk pointed out that this suggestion would be subject to planning permission as it’s a listed building and was unlikely to be completed in time for the festival.
Cllr Milly Boylan stated that the blue plaque should be placed at Jacquelines Nite Spot in Kyrle Street, as this was where Mott the Hoople played when it was the Top Spot Ballroom.
MottFest will feature live music, film screenings and spoken word events. It will trace the band’s roots around original members Pete Overend Watts, Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin, both from Ross and Mick Ralphs and Verden Allen.
Mott the Hoople was created by legendary producer and Island Records A&R man Guy Stevens in 1969, who recruited singer-pianist Ian Hunter and helmed four albums before David Bowie rescued the floundering band with ‘All the Young Dudes’.
Hits followed including ‘All the Way from Memphis’, ‘Roll Away the Stone’ and ‘The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ along with global success before the band split in 1974.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.