THE 700-year-old church of St Mary’s, much loved by the people of Ross-on-Wye, was the venue for an evening of all things old and loved.
The church welcomed Kate Bliss, the television presenter of Antiques Roadshow and Bargain Hunt fame, who delighted the audience with an illustrated talk about her life in a world of antiques.
Kate explained that she went to Oxford University to read English Literature, but went on to follow in her father’s footsteps as an auctioneer before studying to become an approved valuer with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and later becoming a Fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.
She now runs her own Jewellery and Fine Arts Valuation business as well as frequently appearing as an expert valuer and presenter on television and acting as a consultant with a number of UK auction houses.
During her talk, Kate revealed the various factors which affect the value of an item and told fascinating stories and anecdotes of discovery, including one of a Fabergé clock egg found by a scrap metal merchant.
Audience members showed off their treasures for Kate to appraise and value. One lucky woman went home with a signet ring, which she discovered was worth between £400 and £600.
Kate was thrilled to see an MG car mascot, sold by her father 48 years ago and bought for the birthday of the owner’s late husband whose birthday was this very day.
Finally, the audience was entranced by a pullcord musical teddy whose internal Swiss music box was played to everyone, only for the 11th time, having been lovingly protected throughout its 50-year life.
Kate said afterwards: “I was so impressed with the wonderful space at St Mary’s Church and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many people from the area and hearing all the interesting stories about some wonderful objects.”
