THE fire station in Ross-on-Wye proved to be a popular venue as it hosted an open day to raise money for the fire fighter’s charity.
All the fire appliances from the Ross station were on show as was the fire engine used by the fire fighters at Whitchurch. These appliances were joined by an fire engine from Droitwich which provided the public with rides in a fire appliance. Fire crews from Fownhope were also in attendance as were many officers from the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
The open day featured several simulations, which included a demonstration around what happened at a road traffic collision and the impact that air bags could have on children sitting in the front passenger seat.
Another demonstration showed that incorrect disposal of aerosol cans could cause a fire. Fire crews also demonstrated how to put out a chip pan fire safely and what happens if you try to extinguish the fire with water.
The fire station in Gloucester Road also featured a challenge in which the team took part in cycling 50 miles on a bike to represent the 50 square miles that the Ross station protects; rowing 51 kilometres for the 51 years of service and walking 17 kilometres while wearing a full kit and breathing apparatus representing the 17,000 people living in the local community.
The open day also featured the crews from the Ross Community First Responders and medics from St John Ambulance who spend the day teaching simple skills that can save lives.
As often happens on open days, one of the Ross fire crews were called out to deal with a house fire in the district.
The final demonstration featured the station’s new facility, its new drill tower, which has been made of steel and enabled to see how the firefighters train at height.
