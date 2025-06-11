CINDERFORD Fire Station is appealing for more local people to step forward and train as on call firefighters as Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service launches a recruitment push across the county.
The service is particularly keen to hear from residents who live or work within five minutes of the station and can offer daytime and weekend availability, something it says is becoming increasingly difficult to cover.
Station 3, based in the heart of Cinderford, relies on a crew of on call firefighters who respond to emergency incidents via pager, balancing the role alongside other jobs and family life.
These firefighters attend fires, road traffic collisions, floods and other urgent callouts.
A spokesperson said the recruitment campaign is vital to ensure adequate cover for the town and surrounding areas: “On call firefighters are essential to how we operate. Without them, our ability to respond to emergencies would be seriously affected. We are looking for people who are committed, community minded and ready for a challenge.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and in good physical condition, able to meet a VO₂ max fitness standard of 42.
They must also hold, or be willing to obtain, a full driving licence within a year and have qualifications in Maths and English equivalent to a GCSE grade C or 4.
Training for successful applicants takes place at Severn Park in Avonmouth and recruits must be able to travel there independently.
Potential recruits are encouraged to visit the station during one of its weekly drill nights, held on Mondays from 6.15pm to 9.15pm, where they can speak to existing crew members and get a sense of what the role involves.
The service hopes that by drawing on local knowledge and commitment, it can continue to keep Cinderford and the wider Forest of Dean safe in years to come.
