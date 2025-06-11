FOREST of Dean District Council has unveiled a set of new illustrated Active Travel maps designed to promote accessible walking routes across the district.
Thanks to funding from the Council’s Active Travel Grant, local organisation Canopy Creative Network has produced detailed maps highlighting short, accessible routes at popular locations
Soudley Ponds, Linear Park in Cinderford, and Cyril Hart Arboretum at Speech House will all feature.
Cllr Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, praised the maps for their quality and purpose: “The new maps produced by Canopy Creative are beautifully illustrated and showcase just some of the incredible wildlife found on these easy walks through the Forest of Dean”
The maps, available in both digital and printed formats, include information on route distances, parking, accessibility features for wheelchair users, and key points of interest along the way.
The illustrations, created by local artist Becky Embling, add an engaging touch that highlights the unique environment and wildlife in each area.
Cllr Jackie Fraser, Cabinet Member for Environment, also welcomed the initiative: “The routes have been carefully designed for those who may find walking challenging. Having tried the Linear Park walk myself, I can attest to how clear and useful the maps are for exploring these beautiful spots.”
Canopy Creative Network is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit group that organises creative events and walks across the Forest of Dean to foster community connection and wellbeing through creativity.
Hard copies of the maps are now available at GP practices, community centres, local shops, and cafes across the Forest of Dean. Digital versions can be downloaded via the Canopy website.
The Active Travel maps form part of the Council’s broader strategy to encourage walking, cycling, and wheeling within the district.
Residents are encouraged to share their views, which will help guide plans to create a safer, cleaner, and healthier Active Travel Network throughout the Forest.
