VINTAGE tractor enthusiasts presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
The presentation took place at the Upper Bilson Inn in Cinderford on Sunday (June 1) after the latest tractor run organised by landlady Carol Redcliff and landlord Rowland Pritchard.
Around 20 vintage tractors, Landrovers and other vehicles took part in the latest run.
The 20-mile run saw them leave the pub in Valley Road and drive through Drybrook, Hope Mansell, Howle Hill, Lydbrook, Ruardean before returning to Cinderford.
The event was also a tribute to Malcolm Gwynne, a well-known figure in the local Landrover and vintage vehicle community who died recently.
There was a minute’s silence to remember him before the presentation.
Following the run there was a free buffet provided by Carol and Rowland, the regular meat raffle which also raises money for the air ambulance and entertainment from singer Dave Clifford.
Carol said: “We presented a cheque for £5,000 to the air ambulance.
“We've done it over the past couple of years with meat raffles and tractor runs and everything else.
“We're doing another run in the autumn where we’ll present the next cheque, which will probably be around probably £2,000.
Sunday’s run and meat raffle raised £385 which will be included in the presentation in the autumn.
The pub hosted the wake for Mr Gwynne after the funeral the previous Friday and the tribute remained in place for Sunday’s event.
It included a large balloon arch in red, white and blue which were the colours on his Landrover.
Carol said: “Because he always used his chainsaw, so we had blocks and a chainsaw, axes, tool boxes and spanners.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.