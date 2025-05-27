FOREST Police spoke with members of the Forest community last week and over the Bank Holiday weekend as part of OP Sceptre, a police initiative to tackle knife crime.
On Thursday, May 22, PCSOs Chappell, Jones, Timms and Yiollaris completed knife sweeps in the Ruardean, Cinderford, Newent and Hartpury areas. Educational talks about the consequences of knife crime were given at Hartpury College and Ruardean Church of England Primary school.
On Friday, May 23, PCSO Gazzard and PCSO Ravenhill were in Lydney, around Steel Avenue and at the skatepark.
On Saturday, May 24, Forest South Neighbourhood Team were joined by the Forest Police Cadet unit in Coleford and Cinderford, speaking with shop owners and the broader community.
On Sunday, May 25, The Neighbourhood Street Engagement Vehicle was parked at Lydney Lake and Rodley Manor Way.
A Neighbourhood Police spokesperson said: “It was good to talk to members of the community about crime prevention and knife crime.
“This was an amazing opportunity for our cadets to talk to shop staff and other members of the community to raise awareness around knife crime in their communities.”
You can keep up to date with community policing via the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Police Facebook page.