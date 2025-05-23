New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sheppard House Day Centre at Sheppard House, Onslow Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: The Friends Of Bathurst Pool at Outdoor Swimming Pool, High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on April 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Taynton And Tibberton Village Hall at Taynton Lane, Taynton, Gloucester; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: The Glasshouse Inn at Glasshouse Inn, Glasshouse Hill, May Hill, Longhope; rated on April 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Bombay Kitchen at 1 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 6