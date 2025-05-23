New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sheppard House Day Centre at Sheppard House, Onslow Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Friends Of Bathurst Pool at Outdoor Swimming Pool, High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Sabo Yes at Kings Head, High Street, Blakeney, Gloucestershire; rated on April 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Taynton And Tibberton Village Hall at Taynton Lane, Taynton, Gloucester; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: The Glasshouse Inn at Glasshouse Inn, Glasshouse Hill, May Hill, Longhope; rated on April 24

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Bombay Kitchen at 1 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 6