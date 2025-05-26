A MAN in his 30s died following a midday Bank Holiday collision involving a motorbike and a BMW car near the Forest of Dean’s Speech House.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at 12.05pm with a report of a collision on an unclassified road between Speech House Road and Fancy Road in Coleford.
“The collision involved the rider of a motorbike and the driver of a BMW.
“The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s and from Cinderford, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries. His next of kin has been informed.
“The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as a precaution.
“Road closures remained in place to allow for a collision investigation and were lifted at around 2am this morning (Tuesday 27 May).
“Officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage they feel is relevant to make contact.”
Information can be submitted by completing the Gloucestershire police ‘tell us about’ online form and quoting incident 157 of 26 May: