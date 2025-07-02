CHEERS and applause were given as Mayor Tasha Saunders officially declared Lydney’s Post Office open on Wednesday, July 2 at 1pm.
In attendance were representatives of The Forest of Dean District Council and Lydney Town Council, including Cllr Mark Howard and Council Officer Leanne Gay.
The Post Office, now operated by Zacharjia Sahada Valiyaparambil and partner Alphonsa Kujiah, within A-Z General Stores Limited, is situated at 51 Newerne Street, opposite Lidl, with parking available directly outside, or in Newerne Street car park nearby.
The town has been without a Post Office since Wednesday, April 19, which was inside the Co-Operative store. Now, a new lease of life has been granted to the town allowing for everyday banking needs and general postal services.
Cllr Mark Howard said: “To see a Post Office central to Lydney again is absolutely brilliant. We were lucky to have one at the top of town, but it’s just too far when you consider it’s generally the older people who don’t use online banking. They need something like this and to have, effectively, a banking hub, in the middle of Lydney is brilliant. I’m very happy and all credit to the founding team for making this happen.”
Before the reopening, the closest Post Office for residents of Lydney was Highfield Road, Yorkley and Bream. During this time, many residents found it difficult to do their essentials.
Cllr Mark Howard said: “People struggled. There are people that like to deal in cash and we don’t have that many cash machines in Lydney now. If the one at Lloyds is down, then the nearest one is at the top of town in Tesco. It’s given residents another opportunity, where they may otherwise have struggled.”
It was clear to see what the opening meant to the community, as following the cutting of the ribbon, residents flocked inside to peruse the aisles and use the services.
Mayor Tasha Saunders said: “I’m very honoured to be asked to open A-Z stores featuring the Post Office, it’s absolutely incredible and I can’t wait for everyone to come in and see it. Massive congratulations to the staff and the team for all their work that they’ve done, it’s incredible.”
The reopening comes as welcome news to the town, after last year which saw devastation to local businesses and residents caused by Storm Bert, and the temporary closure of Newerne Street bridge from flooding and a vehicle crash.
The future could get even brighter for the town. When asked about what else the community needs in the future, Cllr Mark Howard said: “It would be nice to have a bakery here, and it would be nice to have a dedicated butcher and possibly even a greengrocer, but they struggle to cope with the supermarkets.
“The thing is, shopping is changing now and we can’t deny the fact that people are going online and buying stuff, so I think Lydney as a town needs to move with the times.”
The branch is open 8am until 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 9pm on Sundays.
