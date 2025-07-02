THERE has been a huge power cut in Gloucestershire affecting houses and properties in and around the Lydney area.
The incident was recorded at 10:30am according to The National Grid and their engineers have been working hard to get this issue resolved.
The National Grid said they hope to restore all properties which have been affected by the power cut by 4pm this afternoon.
There was 3,421 properties affected but currently there are still 1,274 properties currently off supply.
“At 10.30am this morning, a fault on our high voltage network resulted in a power cut affecting 3421 properties in Lydney and the surrounding areas,” said a spokesperson at The National Grid.
“As of 1pm, 2147 properties have been restored, and we estimate that power will be restored to all customers by 4pm this afternoon. We’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work to reconnect them.”
“Anyone who experiences a power cut should call us 105. Customers who need extra help and support can sign-up to our free priority services register to receive additional support during a power cut.”
You can see the latest updates of this incident here: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/WM/INCD-42547-m
