FOR the past two years the Forest Review has helped its readers say ‘thank you’ to the unsung heroes of the community and this year we’re going to be doing it all over again as our Local Hero Awards campaign kicks off.
Last year almost 200 people braved the worst storm of the century to pack Cinderford Miners Hall to see their local heroes presented with one of our awards, which pay tribute to those who go above and beyond to support the communities in which they live.
We handed over these prestigious trophies to fundraisers, sports coaches, inspirational young people and those who had dedicated their lives to making our communities better places in which to live
And this year the awards are once again taking to the road to visit another Forest town with the presentation gala being held at Forest Hills Golf Club in Coleford.
So now it’s over you! We’d love to hear about your local heroes, people who make life that bit easier or make your community even more special.
Our awards fall into a wide range of categories and will be judged by a special team chaired by Liz Davies, Tindle Newspapers’ regional editor and Heather Wood, sales manager at The Forest Review
Over the coming weeks we’re asking you to tell us about the people who really make a difference in your lives - it could be the neighbour who does your shopping, the coach who trains your local football team, the young person who cuts off their hair for charity, the business which goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service or the nurse who calls by every week to check you’re ok.
This year for the first time we have a brand new Blue Light Award which recognises heroes in our emergency services, the NHS and those who serve as local carers.
And for the first time ever we’re turning the spotlight on our animal heroes. From guide dogs to hearing dogs, therapy dogs, police dogs and animals who help their owners cope with often complex medical or mental health conditions, we’d love to meet them.
They all make our community the very special place it is and deserve a big Thank You!
Our awards fall into the following categories:
The Community Hero Award
The Young Hero Award
The Business Hero Award
The Group Hero Award
The Sporting Hero Award
The Blue Light Award
The Inspiration in Education Award
The Good Neighbour Award
The Environment Award
The Pet Hero Award
You can nominate your unsung local heroes by filling in the form printed in the Forest Review every week and sending it to Forest Review Local Hero Awards, Tindle Newspapers, 116-118 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, Wales, NP25 3EQ or by sending details of your heroes to us by email at [email protected] marking your email Forest Heroes.
We can’t wait to hear more about your unsung local heroes! Entries close on Friday, July 11 and the presentations take place on Friday, July 18 so there’s no time to waste!
