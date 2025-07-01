Gloucestershire Historic Churches Trust (GHCT) is delighted to announce that Ride+Stride is back for 2025 and will be taking place on September 13.
This annual event invites people across Gloucestershire and North Bristol to visit churches by walking, cycling, horse-riding or using public transport, all while raising money to support their upkeep. Funds raised are split between the participant’s chosen church and GHCT, which provides grants for vital repair and improvement work.
Ray Singleton, Ride+Stride Co-Ordinator, said “Ride+Stride is a great way for people to come together, enjoy our local area and support these important buildings so they can continue to serve their communities. I
“t’s not just about worship. Many churches host school events, local clubs and charities that rely on the space. We’re already hearing that some fascinating routes are being planned and many churches will be putting on special events for participants to enjoy on the day.
“In past years, we’ve seen everything from tower tours and heritage open days to organ recitals and bake sales. There’s always something exciting happening along the way.”
In 2024, Ride+Stride raised over £36,000, supporting projects such as roof repairs, fire door replacements and improved wheelchair access. If you’d like to get involved this year, whether by taking part in the Ride+Stride itself or by putting on an event at your church, further information can be found at: https://ghct.org.uk/ride-and-stride
The Forest of Dean’s historic churches, including St Mary’s in Lydney and All Saints in Newland, regularly attract visitors to the area. Dating back to medieval times, these churches showcase stunning architecture and centuries-old craftsmanship with local volunteers often taking on restoration projects and upkeep of the grounds.
