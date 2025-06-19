ONE of Severnside’s newest boats has been put onto the water for the first time.
The skiff Emerald was built by volunteers at Lydney and was launched and rowed for the first time at the town harbour.
The 22ft boat is based on the St Ayres skiff, a costal vessel that was developed by the Scottish Fisheries Museum.
Emerald was rowed along the canal by four people – Ian France, Chris King, Sheila Chartres and Phil Manning with Eric Witheridge as coxswain.
Following the successful test, the project team hopes to introduce more people to rowing and perhaps use Emerald for racing.
Work started in earnest on building the boat in November 2022, said Mr Witheridge, who is project director.
He has been involved in the project since 2020 following his return to Britain after he had been locked down on a boat in Spain.
He said: “This is her first time on he water and she floats.
“We had different volunteers coming in and getting involved.
“Basically, we had some skilled woodworkers who came down and showed us what to do, but mainly it's been built by pretty unskilled people like myself.
“We had a lot of help from Lydney Yacht Club. “We've been keeping the boat on the trailer down there while we’ve been finishing off and preparing.”
A lease for a mooring at the harbour has been signed with the Environment Agency and the group now has a container in Coleford where equipment is stored.
“All the people rowing are experienced rowers but they have not rowed a skiff before.”
Ms Chartres said she enjoyed the experience of rowing the skiff.
She said: “It is heavier and the oars are heavier than what I’ve been used to.”
For more information visit the Lydney Skiff Project page on Facebook
