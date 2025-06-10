LYDNEY Town Council has announced the appointment of two young people to the role of Mayor Cadet.
On Monday, June 9, the council officially appointed Cadet Sergeant Theodore Hawkridge and Able Cadet Rhys Jones, as part of The Mayor’s Cadet Scheme.
The scheme was established in 2009 by former Mayor Councillor Martin Bowring, which honoured exemplary young leaders from Lydney's youth organisations. The council appoints and celebrates new individuals every year who demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership within their respective cadet units.
One of the young men to be awarded the honour was Cadet Sergeant Theordore Hawkridge of 614 Lydney Squadron RAF Cadets. His ambition is to join the RAF and he has shown considerable determination to reach the expectations of the armed forces.
During the almost four years as a cadet, he has shown a high level of interest and dedication to his ambition.
He progressed through the classifications at a considerable rate reaching the classification of Master Cadet in under four years, and the rank of Cadet Sergeant in just over three years.
The other person bestowed the honour was Able Cadet Rhys Jones. He has demonstrated exceptional personal growth and development during his time with the Sea Cadets. His confidence has grown significantly, and he has matured into a capable young leader who is both respected by his peers and admired by younger cadets.
He has consistently shown a willingness to step outside his comfort zone and approach new challenges with a positive attitude. His enthusiasm and commitment to the Sea Cadets are evident in everything he does, from his pride in wearing the uniform to his dedication to upholding the values of the corps.
A Forest of Dean Sea Cadets spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Able Cadet Rhys representing Sea Cadets as this year’s Lydney Mayor’s Cadet — a true recognition of his growth, leadership, and commitment within the Sea Cadets.
“Rhys has shown remarkable personal development during his time with the sea cadets, growing into a confident, capable leader who is respected by peers and admired by younger cadets alike. His willingness to take on challenges, pride in service, and dedication to the values of the Sea Cadets make this appointment so well-deserved.
“This is a brilliant achievement for a young man who continues to set an inspiring example for others. Well done Rhys.”
There are a few options if you wish to become a cadet in the Forest of Dean. You can join the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, or Royal Air Force Air Cadets.
Armed forces cadet groups aim to inspire young people between the ages of 12 and 18 to challenge their limits, grow their abilities and go further in life. Many Cadets go on to apply for the regular armed forces.
Cadets are often seen at military and community events, such as the recent VE Day 80 event at Ruardean Hill.
More information about your local cadet groups can be found online or via social media pages.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.