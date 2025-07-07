The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 9pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge, lane closure for scheme removal.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge, lane closure for scheme removal.
• M4, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A449, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 4 to M5, junction 8, diversion for off network event.
• A40, from 7pm July 16 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham, traffic lights for National Grid.
• M4, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.