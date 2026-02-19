NATIONAL Highways South West has announced upcoming closures on both Severn Bridges.
The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge Westbound will be closed tonight (Thursday, February 19) between 9pm and 6am. It then has planned Eastbound closures on Monday, February 23, Tuesday February 24, and Monday March 16 to Thursday March 19.
Posting on social media, National Highways said: “Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys. Thank you for your patience while this essential work is completed.”
The M48 Severn Bridge will be over four consecutive weekends to reduce impact from the works, and when there is expected to be less traffic.
There will be an Eastbound closure from 8pm on Friday, February 27 until 6am Monday March 2.
Then, a Westbound closure will be seen from 8pm Friday, March 6, until 6am Monday March 9, inclusive.
There will be Eastbound closures for overnight works between 8pm and 6am on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. National Highways said the roads will be operating as usual during the day.
Finally, there will be an Eastbound closure from 8pm Friday, March 20 until 6am Monday, March 23, inclusive.
National Highways said the closures are due to essential joint and resurfacing works, and well-signed diversion routes will be in place.
The news comes following heavy traffic on approach to the M48 Severn Bridge this week, due to a two-car collision which caused miles of congestion. We reported that traffic had been stopped on the M48 Eastbound between Junction 1 Aust and the M4, leading to around 1.5 miles of congestion, with emergency services at the scene. Police later confirmed there were no injuries to those who crashed.
You can find out about Severn Bridge closures or other news via the National Highways South West social media pages.
