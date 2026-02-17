A collision of two cars this morning led to delays on the M48 Eastbound between J1 Aust and the M4.
National Highways reported around 6.30am that traffic had been stopped on the M48 Eastbound between Junction 1 Aust and the M4, leading to around 1.5 miles of congestion, with emergency services at the scene.
At around 6.50am, National Highways updated the public, stating the vehicles had been recovered and all lanes were reopened on the M48 Eastbound between J1 and the M4. At that time, there was still around 3 miles of congestion.
Traffic has now cleared and running as normal.
